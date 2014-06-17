By Andrew R.C. Marshall
PATTANI, Thailand, June 18
PATTANI, Thailand, June 18 They talked about
corruption and politics, about healthcare and women's rights,
about the anxiety of bringing up children in a corner of
Thailand where war has killed 6,000 people in the last decade.
Then they fell silent.
For years, Media Selatan was one of the most popular
community radio stations in Thailand's three southernmost
provinces, where Muslim separatists have fought government
troops since 2004. But when the Thai military seized power in a
May 22 coup, it ordered the closure of thousands of independent
stations nationwide - Media Selatan among them.
The Malay-language station - its name means "Southern Media"
- was more than a public forum for a war-weary people. It had
also come to symbolize a flowering of political expression among
the south's Malay-speaking Muslims, who live in a country
dominated by Thai-speaking Buddhists, since abortive peace talks
last year.
Many southerners now fear the military will use the coup to
roll back hard-won freedoms. "It's like closing the eyes and
ears of the people," said Wanahmad Wankuejik, director of Media
Selatan, of his station's closure.
Civil society groups also voiced concerns that a recent
purge of senior officials and the arrival of a hardline military
commander could exacerbate what is already one of Southeast
Asia's deadliest unresolved conflicts.
On May 24, a rare series of bombings in Pattani's provincial
capital, also called Pattani, killed three people, wounded
dozens and triggered fears that post-coup violence might soar.
BANGKOK PREOCCUPIED
Annexed by Thailand a century ago, the south has long
simmered under the neglectful rule of distant Bangkok. The
latest and most serious violence erupted in the early 2000s,
with a thousands-strong network of elusive militants battling at
least 60,000 soldiers, police and paramilitary forces.
Reports of gunfights, drive-by shootings, beheadings and
bombings are near-daily events. Martial law, declared last month
in the rest of Thailand, has been in place in Pattani and
neighbouring Narathiwat and Yala provinces for almost a decade.
Most governments - and most Thais - have been too
preoccupied by political unrest elsewhere in their country to
pay much attention to the so-called Deep South.
The military staged its May coup after six months of
sometimes deadly street protests, the latest flare-up in a
10-year conflict between the Bangkok-based royalist
establishment and mostly rural "red-shirt" supporters of ousted
premier Yingluck Shinawatra and her brother Thaksin.
Before the crisis erupted, Yingluck's government had last
year began peace talks with the insurgent group Barisan Revolusi
Nasional (National Revolutionary Front, or BRN) in the Malaysian
capital Kuala Lumpur.
The talks soon foundered, but not before fostering an
increasingly assertive civil society of activists, journalists,
students and lawyers. They have spoken out against human rights
abuses and pushed for greater recognition for the Malay
language, culture and religion.
REVIVAL OF PEACE TALKS "UNLIKELY"
Since taking power, the military has carried out what one
senior police officer described to Reuters as a "systematic
purge" of officials considered loyal to Thaksin or Yingluck.
One was Thawee Sodsong, the ex-director of the Southern
Border Provinces Administration Centre (SBPAC), which oversees
civilian administration in the region. Thawee was popular among
Malay Muslims for handing out cash to conflict victims and
investigating suspected abuses by Thai security forces.
Just two days after the coup, he was transferred to an
inactive post and replaced with Panu Uthairat, a former SBPAC
chief with close ties to Thailand's royalist and military
establishment.
Of more concern to civil society groups is Lieutenant
General Walit Rojanaphakdee, the new commander of the Fourth
Army, which controls southern Thailand. Walit was appointed in a
military reshuffle almost two months before the coup.
Like junta chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha, he belongs to
the military's "Eastern Tigers" or Queens Guard faction, which
was instrumental in both last month's coup and the one in 2006
that removed Thaksin.
In 2010, Walit was wounded - and his aide killed - in an
April 10 clash with red-shirt protesters in Bangkok. He then
commanded the Second Infantry Division, which played a central
role in a military crackdown in which more than 90 people were
killed.
Walit was likely to "reinforce the military's current
playbook" by boosting intelligence-gathering and launching more
frequent raids on insurgent hideouts, said Anthony Davis, a
Thailand-based analyst at security consulting firm IHS-Jane's.
Or he could resurrect "more aggressive counter-insurgency
methods" last deployed in 2007 and 2008, said Davis. Back then,
hundreds of Malay Muslim suspects were detained in large-scale
military operations that fuelled local grievances but had little
long-term impact on the violence.
"Either way, it will not be business as usual," said Davis.
The junta was highly unlikely to revive peace talks with BRN
insurgents in the coming months, he added.
WINNING HEARTS AND MINDS
Aggressive methods could escalate the conflict beyond the
southern region to tourist areas. Hat Yai, the closest major
city to the three southernmost provinces at the heart of the
conflict, has already endured many deadly bomb attacks. Police
on the resort island of Phuket found and disarmed a car-bomb in
December.
"Peace talks are still on our agenda," said deputy army
spokesman Colonel Weerachon Sukondhapatipak, adding the military
government was devising a plan to "bring all stakeholders
together".
"We still believe that to solve the problem of the Deep
South we must win hearts and minds," he said.
Even so, many journalists and activists are braced for the
worst.
A week after the coup, General Walit summoned journalists to
his army base and warned them that publishing "negative" stories
about the military carried a two-year jail sentence.
Many actions taken by the coupmakers to suppress political
dissent in Thailand are grimly familiar to southern Muslims.
In the past month, hundreds of politicians and activists
have been detained without charge at army camps, with some
undergoing what the authorities call "attitude adjustment".
In the past decade, thousands of Malay Muslims have been
detained and sometimes tortured by the military for suspected
insurgent links, or forced to attend "re-education" programmes.
The army's post-coup campaign to "bring back happiness to
the Thai people" by staging festivals elicits groans of
recognition in the south, where a bid to win hearts and minds
has been undermined by human rights abuses by security forces.
"The military is now using the Pattani model against all
Thais," said a Malay-Muslim reporter who, fearing military
harassment, requested anonymity. "My friends in Bangkok tell me,
'Now we know what it's like to live there.'"
