BANGKOK May 30 Thailand's military government plans to put petroleum concessions held by Chevron Corp and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl up for auction, energy minister Anantaporn Kanjanarat said on Monday.

The auction for the petroleum contracts, which are due to expire in 2022-2023, is expected to be completed within one year from now, Anantaporn told reporters after a meeting with the country's energy policy makers. He gave no details on when the auction would start.

If there are no interested bidders, the government will negotiate extensions of the concessions with the existing holders, the minister said. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Tom Hogue)