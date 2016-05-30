BANGKOK May 30 Thailand's military government
plans to put petroleum concessions held by Chevron Corp
and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl up for
auction, energy minister Anantaporn Kanjanarat said on Monday.
The auction for the petroleum contracts, which are due to
expire in 2022-2023, is expected to be completed within one year
from now, Anantaporn told reporters after a meeting with the
country's energy policy makers. He gave no details on when the
auction would start.
If there are no interested bidders, the government will
negotiate extensions of the concessions with the existing
holders, the minister said.
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Tom Hogue)