a day ago
Philippines complains again to WTO over Thai cigarette trade
July 7, 2017 / 8:19 AM / a day ago

Philippines complains again to WTO over Thai cigarette trade

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 7 (Reuters) - The Philippines has made a new complaint to the World Trade Organization in a nine-year-old dispute over Thailand's treatment of cigarette imports, alleging Thailand was failing to comply with a 2011 judgment against it, the WTO said on Friday.

The Philippines originally went to the WTO in 2008 to complain that Thailand was illegally discriminating against imports to protect its state-controlled Thailand Tobacco Monopoly.

It brought the latest complaint after the Thai public prosecutor filed criminal charges on Jan 26 against Philip Morris Thailand and one of its former employees over 780 entries of cigarettes that cleared Thai customs between January 2002 and August 2003. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

