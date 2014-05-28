BANGKOK May 28 A "closed for maintenance" sign
hangs near Bangkok's historic Democracy Monument. Thailand's new
military leader says he, too, is repairing the country's
democratic institutions after seizing power on May 22.
Small anti-coup protests have garnered much media attention,
amid international condemnation of General Prayuth Chan-ocha's
action. But for many in Bangkok, the sight of troops on the
streets is a welcome one after seven months of sometimes violent
political turmoil that snarled up the city.
"Courage, my child," said an elderly woman wearing an "I
love army" tee-shirt, one of a group handing flowers and water
to troops guarding a Bangkok army facility under the sweltering
sun, as she gave a pink rose to a soldier.
In a country where loyalty to religion, monarchy and
homeland are drummed into the collective psyche as the pillars
of unity, pro-establishment groups see the troops as guardians
of national cohesion.
Since the army toppled fugitive former Prime Minister
Thaksin Shinawatra in 2006, Thailand has been sharply divided
between his supporters in the poorer north and northeast and the
traditional establishment in the capital and the south.
Middle class voters in Bangkok mostly favour the
establishment. Those Reuters spoke to at a pro-army gathering on
Tuesday said they approved of the coup if it meant getting rid
of Thaksin's influence.
They say governments led by the populist tycoon and his
supporters condoned widespread nepotism and corruption and
drained Thailand's coffers of billions of dollars to shore up
populist policies designed to appeal to rural voters.
"When people are sick they need medicine. It might be a
bitter pill but we need to swallow it," said Pak Preecha, 30, a
businessman, as around 40 coup supporters handed out Thai flags
near Democracy Monument and sang the national anthem with gusto.
"VILLAINOUS POLITICIANS, GOOD-NATURED SOLDIERS"
Prior to the coup many local media outlets portrayed
soldiers as heroes, pitting them against villainous politicians
and policemen who fattened their wallets with kickbacks.
"Soldiers are good-natured, protectors of the country," reads
one banner outside an army barracks in Bangkok.
Just like in 2006, however, the coup has emphasised
Thailand's divisions.
The military has stifled dissent and sent home the tens of
thousands of people camped out in the capital for months
supporting one or the other faction, but still faces small daily
gatherings of protesters shouting, "Soldiers, get out!"
On the other side, groups supporting the military have
mushroomed on social media, even as the junta has rolled out
draconian measures including the detention of former prime
ministers and journalists.
Facebook groups such as "Support NCPO" - the National
Council for Peace and Order, as the junta has called itself -
and "Support Thai Military" have quickly gathered steam.
One Facebook user calling herself "The People's News" said
"millions of Thais are happy to see the coup", and that
anti-coup protesters were trying to discredit the military.
Others dismiss foreign criticism of the coup and say
Thailand's crisis is one that outsiders simply don't understand.
"No matter what they call Thailand - a dictatorship even -
we don't care. Foreigners don't know just how bad corruption got
in Thailand."
General Prayuth said he had no choice but to intervene, amid
growing violence between rival factions after months of protests
against the government of Thaksin's sister, Yingluck Shinawatra.
He has vowed to reform the political system before a new
general election, but has given no timeframe as to when a vote
would take place. He has also issued a harsh warning against
those who violate martial law, including political protesters.
That has failed to deter anti-coup flash mobs from popping
up around the country. In Bangkok, hundreds have staged tense
protests around the city's Victory Monument, watched by troops.
For its supporters, though, the army could not have
intervened at a better time.
"If soldiers didn't come, Thailand would have collapsed,"
said retired school teacher Kruewan Jongjitti, 60, as she held a
bouquet of flowers to hand out to soldiers. "I want Prayuth to
clean up the mess that government swept under the rug."
