BANGKOK May 26 Thailand's new military
government will roll over corporate, income and valued-added tax
rate cuts, which would otherwise expire this year, and has no
plans to impose any capital controls, a senior finance ministry
official said on Monday.
The government will also go ahead with some projects under a
halted 2 trillion baht ($61 billion) infrastructure plan,
Somchai Sajjapong, head of the finance ministry's fiscal policy
office, told reporters.
Selected projects will be funded under the normal state
budget, he said after a meeting with Air Chief Marshal Prajin
Juntong, in charge of the economy for the military
administration. The army seized power on May 22.
Prajin said certain projects under a 350 billion baht water
management scheme would also be implemented.
Somchai said he was confident the economy would grow more
than 2 percent this year but that the ministry was aiming for 3
percent growth.
($1=32.60 baht)
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould and Jacqueline Wong)