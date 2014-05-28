(Repeats to attach alert)
BANGKOK May 28 Thailand's information
technology ministry blocked Facebook on Wednesday and
planned to hold talks with other social networking sites to stem
protests against the military government, a senior official
said.
"We have blocked Facebook temporarily and tomorrow we will
call a meeting with other social media, like Twitter
and Instagram, to ask for cooperation from them," Surachai
Srisaracam, permanent secretary of the Information and
Communications Technology Ministry, told Reuters.
"Right now there's a campaign to ask for people to stage
protests against the army so we need to ask for cooperation from
social media to help us stop the spread of critical messages
about the coup," he said.
Print and broadcast media have already been instructed to
refrain from critical reporting of the military's May 22
takeover.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Martin Petty;
Editing by Alan Raybould and Alex Richardson)