BANGKOK Jan 18 Thailand's cabinet
shake-up was endorsed on Wednesday by King Bhumibol Adulyadej,
with Kittirat Na Ranong, the deputy prime minister in charge of
economic affairs, officially becoming finance minister, as
expected.
Kittirat, 53, a former broker and president of the Stock
Exchange of Thailand (SET), takes over from Thirachai
Phuvanatnaranubala, who joined the cabinet on Aug. 10 last year
after serving as head of the Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) and before that as a deputy central bank governor.
The changes are unlikely to lead to any real shift in the
government's pro-growth economic policies, which have been
driven largely by Kittirat and backed by self-exiled former
premier Thaksin Shinawatra, the influential elder brother of
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
Among the moves, Industry Minister Wannarat Channukul is
replaced by former university dean Pongsvas Svasti, with Energy
Minister Pichai Naripthaphan replaced by Arak Chonlatanon, a
former CEO of Thaicom founded by Thaksin.
Deputy Finance Minister Boonsong Teriyaphirom now becomes
commerce minister, taking over Kittirat's other position.
Kittirat was a former businessman and Thai national team
soccer manager with no political experience until his
appointment last August. He served as head of the Stock Exchange
of Thailand for five years. He has also been chairman of Cathay
Asset Management and brokerage First Asia Securities.
Kittirat, who played a big role in attempts to restore
investor confidence after devastating floods last year, has an
MBA in Finance and International Business from the Sasin
Graduate Institute of Business Administration at Bangkok's
Chulalongkorn University.
He is in charge of the government's controversial rice
intervention policy, which guarantees high prices for farmers,
and has in the past criticised the central bank's monetary
policy, advocating cuts in rates at a time when the Bank of
Thailand was worried about inflation.
The central bank cut rates in November but that was in
reaction to severe floods that devastated industry.
Despite criticism from economists, Kittirat has promised to
implement other populist policies, such as a big increase in the
minimum wage, that were crucial to the Puea Thai Party's
landslide election victory last July.
