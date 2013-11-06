BANGKOK Nov 6 The Thai Senate will reject an
amnesty bill critics say is aimed at bringing back convicted
former premier Thaksin Shinawatra from exile, the Senate Speaker
said on Wednesday, a move that could defuse rising tension on
the streets of Bangkok.
The bill is aimed at whitewashing crimes committed by all
leaders involved in political unrest since 2004 and is backed by
the ruling Puea Thai Party of Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra, Thaksin's sister.
"I reject this bill and will send it back to the lower
house. We will not accept this amnesty and the Senate majority
agrees with me," Senate Speaker Nikom Wairatpanij told Reuters.
Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Bangkok
since Friday in protest at the bill, threatening to disrupt
months of calm in a country scarred by bloody unrest in 2010.
More than 5,000 students at Bangkok's prestigious
Chulalongkorn University marched through the capital in protest
against the bill on Tuesday as public outrage gathered momentum.
The bill will be debated in the Senate on Monday when it
will need support from at least 76 of the 150 senators to pass.
Critics say the bill is designed to allow Thaksin to return
to Thailand without serving jail time after being found guilty
in absentia in 2008 of corruption.
Nikom has worked for governments backed by Thaksin in the
past and is widely thought to be supportive of the Puea Thai-led
administration of his sister Yingluck.
Rights groups say the amnesty would absolve anyone accused
of crimes connected to political violence, waive punishment for
offenders and perpetuate a cycle of violence and culture of
impunity.
In her first official remarks since the draft bill passed
Thailand's lower house last week, Yingluck said on Tuesday she
would leave the bill's fate in the hands of senators.
Some analysts read her remarks as a sign of retreat after
Thaksin, who is widely believed to be pulling the strings of
government from abroad, misjudged the political temperature.
"This is a sure signal that Thaksin wants to reverse and
back out. Yingluck chose to act quickly and sent a strong
message to the Senate before her party's image is left in
tatters," Siripan Nogsuan Sawasdee, a political analyst at
Chulalongkorn University, told Reuters.
Opposition leaders heading the protests in Bangkok have
vowed to continue their occupation of the city's Democracy
Monument area until the bill is thrown out.
"We cannot trust the government and their words until this
law is withdrawn from parliament. We will stay until that
happens," former premier Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the
opposition Democrat Party, said in a speech to protesters at
Democracy Monument.
If it becomes law, the amnesty would also whitewash charges
against Thaksin's enemies, including Abhisit and his deputy,
Suthep Thaugsuban, who were charged with murder for ordering a
military crackdown on pro-Thaksin protesters in 2010. About 90
people were killed in the violence.