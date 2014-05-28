* Appointed advisers include former generals close to palace
* Scores detained since coup on May 22
* Night-time curfew shortened
* Factory output dropped for 13th month in April
* Imports slump, exports weak
By Pracha Hariraksapitak
BANGKOK, May 28 Thailand's junta has appointed
two retired generals with palace connections as advisers,
putting powerful establishment figures hostile towards former
Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra firmly in the ascendant in the
country's long-running power struggle.
Hoping to show things are getting back to normal, the
military also relaxed a night-time curfew brought in after it
seized power in a May 22 coup, and is expected to speed up
efforts to get the economy moving again after months of
debilitating political protests.
Data on Wednesday showed trade shrank in April and factory
output fell for a 13th straight month, underscoring the damage
political unrest has caused and the tough job the military
government faces reviving an economy on the brink of recession.
The Information Technology Ministry said it had blocked
Facebook at the request of the military to stem protests. But
the site was back up after about 30 minutes and the military
denied involvement, saying a technical problem was to blame.
The military has issued warnings about the spread of what it
considers provocative material on social media.
The junta's team of advisers includes a former defence
minister, General Prawit Wongsuwan, and former army chief
General Anupong Paochinda.
The two men are towering figures in Thailand's military
establishment and have close ties to coup leader General Prayuth
Chan-ocha. All three are staunch monarchists and helped oust
Thaksin, who remains at the heart of the political crisis, in a
2006 coup.
A Reuters report in December revealed that Prawit and
Anupong had secretly backed the anti-government protests that
undermined the government of Thaksin's sister, Yingluck
Shinawatra. She was removed by a court on May 7 for abuse of
power and the coup ousted remaining ministers two weeks later.
It is not clear what powers the advisers will have, but
their appointment would suggest little prospect of compromise
with the Shinawatras.
SOME DETAINEES RELEASED
The military has sought to stifle opposition to its power
grab, detaining scores of politicians and activists and imposing
censorship on the media.
Deputy army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said 200 people
summoned after the coup had been detained but 124 of them had
since been released. Seventy-six were still being held, while
another 53 people had not responded to a summons.
Later, the army released at least 10 pro-Thaksin "red-shirt"
activists including their leader, Jatuporn Prompan.
Yingluck and Suthep Thaugsuban, a former deputy prime
minister in a rival government who led six months of protests
against her, are among those who have been released.
"Those released must tell us where they live and where they
plan to travel," Winthai said. "If they violate these rules
they'll be invited to meet us."
People being released are asked to sign a document saying
they will not organise rallies, he said.
There have been daily protests in Bangkok against the coup
and on Wednesday about 200 people confronted troops and police
at the Victory Monument. Protesters jeered and threw plastic
water bottles and spray-painted "Get Out" and "No Coup" over an
army Humvee.
At least one person was detained, a Reuters reporter said.
A seven-hour curfew the army imposed after the coup has been
shortened to four hours, from midnight.
ECONOMY IN DOLDRUMS
The junta's new advisers also include Pridiyathorn Devakula,
overseeing the economy. A former central banker, he was finance
minister in an interim government after the 2006 coup, when
strict capital controls were introduced to hold down the baht,
causing the stock market to tumble 15 percent in one day.
Highlighting the task ahead, factory output fell 3.9 percent
in April from a year earlier, the 13th monthly drop in a row.
The Commerce Ministry reported another slump in imports,
down 14.5 percent in April from a year before as companies,
unsure how the politics would develop, stopped importing
machinery and consumers reined in spending.
Exports have not been able to offset the depression in the
domestic economy: they fell 0.9 percent in April, although the
ministry said it was hopeful for 5 percent export growth this
year.
Gross domestic product shrank 2.1 percent in the first
quarter of 2014 as the anti-government protesters harassed
ministries, damaged confidence and scared off tourists.
The military has moved quickly to tackle economic problems,
notably preparing payments for hundreds of thousands of rice
farmers that the ousted government was unable to make.
Some economists think the outlook could improve under the
military, with the rice payments that will allow farmers to
start spending again and a vow that a new budget will be on time
and new investment plans all boding well.
NO ELECTION TIMETABLE, U.S. CONCERNED
General Prayuth has not set any timetable for elections,
saying broad reforms are needed first.
That may further complicate relations with foreign
governments that have called for a speedy return to democracy,
an end to censorship and the release of politicians, protest
leaders, journalists and others detained.
"We're going to have to continue to calibrate how we'll work
with the government and military when they don't show any
pathway back to civilian rule," a senior U.S. official told
Reuters in Washington. "We're very concerned and there will be
an impact on our relationship."
Thaksin has not commented on the coup except to say he was
saddened and hoped the military would treat everyone fairly.
The Shinawatras' strength is in the north and northeast,
populous, mostly rural regions that have won them every election
since 2001. Some Thaksin loyalists had vowed to resist a coup
and the army and police are hunting for weapons.
Many Bangkok voters support the establishment and approve of
the coup if it means ending Thaksin's influence. They say he is
corrupt and disrespectful to the monarchy, an accusation he
denies.
(Additional reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre, Orathai Sriring,
Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in Bangkok, Andrew R.C. Marshall and
Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Writing by Robert Birsel and Alan
Raybould; Editing by Alex Richardson and Nick Macfie)