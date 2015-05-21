BANGKOK May 21 When Thailand's army seized
power in a bloodless coup, much of the business establishment
quietly cheered them on. A year on, the captains of Thai
industry remain firmly behind the junta, despite a lacklustre
economy and a delayed return to democracy.
For businesses, calm on the streets of a city that was
engulfed in chaos for months leading up to a putsch is more
important than finding a cure for the malaise in Southeast
Asia's second-largest economy.
"I'm satisfied. At the very least it has made the country
peaceful and it has brought order," Poj Aramwattanont, President
of Thai Frozen Foods Association (TFFA), told Reuters.
In the early months of 2014, Thailand's government was
paralysed, parts of Bangkok were clouded by tear gas and state
buildings fortified to look like army barracks.
Conditions for growth are better now, reckons Poj.
"There is an attempt to reform according to the junta's road
map," he said. "Thailand was on pause for a long time because of
political problems so... the economy has a chance to
rebound."
A year ago, pro-government protesters camped on the
outskirts of the Thai capital swore they would spring into
action if the army intervened to remove the elected government.
In the city's heart, anti-government protesters, mostly
southern Thais and middle-class Bangkok residents aligned with
the royalist-military establishment, were equally determined to
get rid of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
On May 22 the military took control, detaining hundreds of
politicians and activists on both sides of the divide and
dissolving the protests. Investors welcomed the calm imposed on
Thailand's febrile politics, and the stock market rallied.
Heavy-handed tactics by the military and police since the
coup have ensured that the junta, or National Council for Peace
and Order, has ruled largely unchallenged.
Ronnachit Mahattanapreut, senior vice president for finance
at hotel and food group Central Plaza Hotel PCL said
what the private sector wanted most was security.
"We want political stability so that businessmen can project
long-term investment plans," he said. "Countries like China,
Vietnam and Myanmar, their governments can implement key
economic policies to keep investments going."
VOTE DELAYED
Coup leader and Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-ocha has
talked much about healing Thailand's deep political divisions.
Reconciliation is a mantra in his weekly televised Friday
evening address "Returning Happiness to the People".
When asked to comment on the military's year in power this
week, he said: "I am satisfied but I am not proud."
Critics say politics are simply on hold under a regime that
bans political gatherings, and that divisions remain as sharp as
ever. They say the blueprint for Thailand in a new draft
constitution is an attempt by Prayuth and the powers that back
him to prevent a comeback by ousted former Prime Minister
Thaksin Shinawatra and his allies.
Thaksin this week broke his silence on the junta that
removed the remnants of his sister Yingluck's government from
office. Its first year in power was "not so impressive", he
said, but he had no plans to mobilise his "Red Shirt"
supporters.
The junta on Tuesday delayed a planned election by at least
six months to August 2016, to allow a referendum on the new
charter.
Executives appear unperturbed by the delay.
"We don't need elections quickly," said Poj. "If the roadmap
is prolonged because of the referendum then so be it."
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
Pornsil Patchrintanakul, President of the Thai Feed Mill
Association and an adviser to the Thai Chamber of Commerce,
scored the junta highly for political governance, but less well
on the economy.
"I would give political management a 10 out of 10. We have
to compare this to before... things were not peaceful," said
Pornsil, but added that "investment and stimulating the economy
have been slow".
Despite hopes that the generals would unleash a splurge of
infrastructure spending, state investment has failed to keep
pace even with the levels the paralysed government of a year ago
managed, partly because bureaucrats fear an anti-graft drive by
the junta.
Domestic consumption is hobbled as Thai households are
saddled with record-high debt and the export-driven economy is
suffering as its biggest trade partner, China, grows at its
slowest pace in 25 years.
Thailand downgraded its growth forecasts on Monday by 0.5
percentage points to 3.0 to 4.0 percent for the year, but the
country's central bank governor said last week that even 3
percent expansion in 2015 would be "a challenge".
For some analysts, the junta has missed the opportunity to
use its almost untrammelled power to drive through investment
and economic reforms.
"Expectations were high when the military took over that
they could kick-start spending quickly, but this has been
difficult with the government's focus (rightly or wrongly) on
constitutional reform," said Bill Diviney, an economist at
Barclays in Singapore.
"In hindsight, perhaps it was unrealistic to expect so much
of a government that, for all intents and purposes, is a
caretaker until democracy is restored."
(Additional reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak, Khettiya
Jittapong and Manuphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Simon Webb
and Alex Richardson)