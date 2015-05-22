(Adds PM's televised address)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Panarat Thepgumpanat
BANGKOK May 22 When Thailand's army seized
power in a bloodless coup, much of the business establishment
quietly cheered them on. A year on, the captains of Thai
industry remain firmly behind the junta, despite a lacklustre
economy and a delayed return to democracy.
For businesses, calm on the streets of a city that was
engulfed in chaos for months leading up to a putsch is more
important than finding a cure for the malaise in Southeast
Asia's second-largest economy.
"I'm satisfied. At the very least it has made the country
peaceful and it has brought order," Poj Aramwattanont, president
of the Thai Frozen Foods Association (TFFA), told Reuters.
In the early months of 2014, Thailand's government was
paralysed, parts of Bangkok were shrouded by tear gas and state
buildings fortified to look like army barracks.
Conditions for growth are better now, reckons Poj.
"There is an attempt to reform according to the junta's road
map," he said. "Thailand was on pause for a long time because of
political problems, so... the economy has a chance to
rebound."
A year ago, pro-government protesters camped on the
outskirts of the Thai capital swore they would spring into
action if the army intervened to remove the elected government.
In the city's heart, anti-government protesters, mostly
southern Thais and middle-class Bangkok residents aligned with
the royalist-military establishment, were equally determined to
get rid of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
On May 22 the military took control, detaining hundreds of
politicians and activists on both sides of the divide and
dissolving the protests. Investors welcomed the calm imposed on
Thailand's febrile politics, and the stock market rallied.
Coup leader and Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-ocha
reiterated on Friday that the army had to step in.
"We tried everything... How else could we have responded?"
he told the nation in a weekly televised address. "We cannot fix
the past but we can build for the future and the present."
Heavy-handed tactics by the military and police since have
ensured that the junta, officially known as the National Council
for Peace and Order, has ruled largely unchallenged.
Human Rights Watch, in a statement on Friday, said the junta
had systematically repressed human rights throughout the country
by banning political activity, censoring the media and trying
dissidents in military tribunals.
"One year since the military coup, Thailand is a political
dictatorship with all power in the hands of one man," said Brad
Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
Thai police detained dozens of students on Friday for taking
part in symbolic protests.
Ronnachit Mahattanapreut, senior vice president for finance
at hotel and food group Central Plaza Hotel PCL,
said what the private sector wanted most was security.
"We want political stability so that businessmen can project
long-term investment plans," he said. "Countries like China,
Vietnam and Myanmar -- their governments can implement key
economic policies to keep investments going."
VOTE DELAYED
Prayuth has talked much about healing Thailand's deep
political divisions. Reconciliation is a mantra in his weekly
Friday televised address, "Returning Happiness to the People".
When asked to comment on the military's year in power this
week, he said: "I am satisfied but I am not proud."
Critics say politics are simply on hold and that divisions
remain as sharp as ever. They say the blueprint for Thailand in
a new draft constitution is an attempt by Prayuth and the powers
that back him to prevent a comeback by former prime minister
Thaksin Shinawatra and his allies.
Thaksin this week broke his silence on the junta that
removed the remnants of his sister Yingluck's government from
office. Its year in power was "not so impressive", he said, but
he had no plans to mobilise his "Red Shirt" supporters.
The junta on Tuesday delayed a planned election by at least
six months to August 2016, to allow a referendum on the new
charter.
Executives appear unperturbed by the delay.
"We don't need elections quickly," said Poj. "If the roadmap
is prolonged because of the referendum, then so be it."
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
Pornsil Patchrintanakul, president of the Thai Feed Mill
Association and an adviser to the Thai Chamber of Commerce,
scored the junta highly for political governance, but less well
on the economy.
"Investment and stimulating the economy have been slow," he
said.
Despite hopes that the generals would unleash a splurge of
infrastructure spending, state investment has failed to keep
pace even with the levels the paralysed government of a year ago
managed, partly because bureaucrats fear an anti-graft campaign
by the junta.
Record-high household debt has hurt consumption and
Thailand's export-driven economy is suffering as the economy of
top trade partner China slows.
Thailand downgraded its growth forecasts on Monday by 0.5
percentage points to 3.0 to 4.0 percent for the year. Prayuth
said on Friday his government would "try its best" to help the
economy.
For some analysts, the junta has missed the opportunity to
use its almost untrammelled power to drive through investment
and economic reforms.
"Expectations were high when the military took over that
they could kick-start spending quickly," said Bill Diviney, an
economist at Barclays in Singapore.
"In hindsight, perhaps it was unrealistic to expect so much
of a government that, for all intents and purposes, is a
caretaker until democracy is restored."
(Additional reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak, Khettiya
Jittapong and Manuphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Simon Webb
and Mark Heinrich)