BANGKOK Aug 11 Thai Prime Minister Prayuth
Chan-ocha hinted on Tuesday that he has decided which cabinet
ministers will be replaced, following comments last month that a
reshuffle could take place in September.
The existing cabinet started work in September 2014, four
months after the military took power in a coup. Prayuth, who as
army chief led the coup, was appointed prime minister in August
2014 by a hand-picked legislature.
Since then he has ruled largely unchallenged despite
sporadic anti-coup protests, mostly held by student groups, that
were quickly snuffed out by police.
His government has, however, come under increasing pressure
to deal with Thailand's stumbling economy, something that has
put Prayuth under mounting pressure to reshuffle his cabinet.
Prayuth hinted to reporters on Tuesday that he had decided
which cabinet ministers would stay and which would go "a long
time ago" but gave not details as to when a reshuffle would take
place.
"I changed (the cabinet) a long time ago and it will be done
whenever it will be done," Prayuth said.
"I can change all 53 ministers and when the time is right I
will re-shuffle," he added.
More than a year after the junta came to power to restore
order after months of sometimes violent street protests,
Thailand's economy remains sluggish. The military has been
unable to turn around a long-term decline in exports, while
domestic demand has remained poor.
Prayuth has warned that a cabinet reshuffle may not bring
quick change to the economic performance.
