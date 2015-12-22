BANGKOK Dec 22 Thailand's junta leader released
the lyrics to a new patriotic ballad on Tuesday, the second song
he has written since seizing power in 2014.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who as army chief led the
May 2014 coup, first wrote the song "Return Happiness to
Thailand", which is played constantly on television and radio
stations as part of a public relations campaign by the junta to
win over Thais.
The tune has racked up more than one million views on
YouTube but has been mocked by critics of the junta.
His second song, "Because You Are Thailand", includes lyrics
like "If we join hands ... the day we hope for is not far away"
and "Because you are Thailand, you will not let anyone destroy
you."
Prayuth told reporters the song was his New Year present to
the Thai people.
The junta, or National Council for Peace and Order,
overthrew an elected government, putting an end to months of
protests in Bangkok led by the middle class and elite who wanted
to get rid of the civilian government of populist Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra.
A military government installed after the coup has largely
stifled dissent and has gone hard after critics of the junta and
monarchy by using a harsh royal insult law to detain dozens of
people, prompting stern criticism from rights groups, the U.N.
and some Western governments.
The junta has repeatedly delayed planned elections, claiming
the country is not yet stable enough to hold a poll.
Prayuth comes from a musical family. His daughters enjoyed
brief fame in Thailand as a pop duo called BADZ.
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Pracha Hariraksapitak;
Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by)