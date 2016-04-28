BANGKOK, April 28 Thai police charged eight
people with sedition and computer crimes on Thursday, part of
fresh wave of arrests as Thailand cracks down on online dissent
before a referendum on a military-backed draft constitution.
The eight were detained by troops on Wednesday over Facebook
comments criticizing the draft, which has been denounced by
groups on both sides of Thailand's political divide ahead of the
Aug. 7 referendum.
Police said the eight had been charged over comments
critical of the junta and the constitution.
The charges follow arrests over the past week of anti-junta
activists who have held gatherings around the Thai capital amid
growing criticism of the draft charter.
Critics say the charter entrenches the military's political
influence. Among other things, it proposes an unelected upper
house Senate to include a handful of top military and police
commanders.
The military seized power in a May 2014 coup. Thailand has
been torn apart by more than a decade of on-off protests and
political instability since the army ousted billionaire former
prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in 2006.
