By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Vorasit Satienlerk
| BANGKOK/SA KAEW, Thailand, June 17
officials said on Tuesday that the mass departure of Cambodian
labourers would dent the economy as thousands more migrant
workers, fearing reprisals from the new military government,
poured across the border.
Around 170,000 Cambodian workers have headed home in the
past week, according to the International Organization for
Migration (IOM), although the exodus is now slowing. Many left
after hearing rumours that Thailand's junta was bent on cracking
down on illegal migrants.
The generals who seized power on May 22 to end six months of
political turmoil have promised no action against those working
legally in Thailand. But junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha pledged
last week to "tighten" laws applied to foreign labourers.
"I admit there must be some impact on business, but I don't
know to what extent," Sihasak Phuanketkeow, the foreign
ministry's permanent secretary, told reporters after assuring
Cambodia's ambassador that the military planned no crackdown.
The junta blames the departures on "unfounded rumours" of
imminent action against illegal workers. Tanit Numnoi, a senior
Ministry of Labour official, said workers could return once
their papers were in order.
But Cambodians heading down the potholed roads to the border
in packed buses and trucks were having none of it.
Kiew Thi, 38, said it had taken him hours to reach the
checkpoint.
"I'm going back because I'm afraid soldiers are going to
come and get us," Kiew Thi said. Like others, he had been drawn
to a job in the Thai fishing industry by monthly wages of 8,000
baht ($250), considerably more than he could earn at home.
The Thai economy, Southeast Asia's second-largest, is
heavily dependent on migrant workers, mostly from Myanmar, Laos
and Cambodia. Migrants cross porous borders to perform jobs most
Thais are unwilling to do in labour-intensive sectors.
"This will definitely impact the construction industry,
particularly along the eastern seaboard of Thailand, a key
economic region. It will also affect agriculture as some fruit
orchards rely on Cambodian workers," Vallop Vitanakorn, Vice-
Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, told Reuters.
"But I believe once they have their work documents in order
most of them will return, perhaps within a month or two."
MORE THAN 2 MILLION MIGRANT WORKERS
The labour ministry says there are more than 2 million
legally registered foreign workers in Thailand. More than half
come from neighbouring Myanmar, formerly known as Burma.
But Burmese labourers have not joined in the rush to the
border and rights groups told Reuters they were trying to allay
any fears of impending deportation.
A national verification programme requires migrants to
secure passports at home in order to apply for, or renew, Thai
work permits. Thai officials had previously turned a blind eye
to many provisions of employment laws.
Military authorities now propose policies with nationalist
overtones, including the creation of economic zones for migrant
workers in border areas in order to free up more jobs for Thais.
Sihasak, the foreign affairs ministry's top official, said
there could be a positive spin-off from the past week's
departures.
"This will be a good thing for the country because we can
put in order the workforce and make it legal," he said. "We
don't want foreign workers to be exploited by their employers."
The flow of migrants heading home had eased somewhat over
the past 24 hours, according to Brett Dickson, IOM's team leader
in the Cambodian border town of Poi Pet.
"There are a lot of Cambodian military trucks picking people
up and people are getting out of here within a couple of hours,"
he said. "The next challenge is helping those who want to return
to Thailand in the next few months get proper work documents in
order."
($1 = 32.3500 Thai baht)
(Additional reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat in Bangkok and
Juarawee Kittisilpa in Sa Kaew; Editing by Ron Popeski and Alex
Richardson)