By Alan Raybould
| BANGKOK, June 24
BANGKOK, June 24 Opponents of Thailand's junta
launched a campaign on Tuesday to restore democracy and "oppose
the military dictatorship and its aristocratic network", the
first sign of organised resistance to the army since it seized
power last month.
Jarupong Ruangsuwan, chairman of the Puea Thai Party that
led the government ousted by the military, said in an open
letter to fellow Thais that the military council had no
legitimacy. He cast doubt on its promise to transfer power back
to civilian authorities at some point.
The military's aim, he said, was to create "a new puppet
structure whose sole purpose will be to re-entrench
anti-democratic elements into Thailand's body politic and to
sabotage the development of Thai democracy".
"Any such structure will need to be removed before a more
democratic and civilised society can be built," he added.
His movement, the letter said, sought "to oppose the
military dictatorship and its aristocratic network and establish
the people's complete and unchallenged sovereignty".
The military staged a bloodless coup after months of street
protests had undermined the government of Yingluck Shinawatra.
The protesters wanted to kick out Yingluck and change the
electoral system to stop her influential brother, ex-premier
Thaksin Shinawatra, from ever controlling the government again.
Yingluck was removed by the Constitutional Court for abuse
of power on May 7, leaving a rump cabinet that was then ousted
in the coup on May 22.
Thailand has been in crisis for almost a decade because of a
power struggle between Thaksin and the royalist establishment
backed by the army and the middle class in Bangkok.
Thaksin, a billionaire former telecoms tycoon, is adored by
the poor in the rural north and northeast, because of policies
such as cheap healthcare and village development that raised
their living standards when he was in office from 2001.
He was toppled in a coup in 2006 and has chosen to live in
exile since 2008 rather than serve jail time for an abuse of
power conviction, but parties led by or loyal to him have won
every election since 2001.
The junta moved quickly to neutralise resistance inside
Thailand after its coup in May, briefly detaining hundreds of
politicians and members of the pro-Thaksin "red shirt" movement
and warning them not to work against the military government.
It was unclear how Jarupong's movement, the Organisation of
Free Thais for Human Rights and Democracy, would oppose the
junta and his letter did not reveal where it was based.
Jakrapob Penkair, a former spokesman for Thaksin, told
Reuters from neighbouring Cambodia on June 5 that a movement was
being formed outside Thailand to lead a campaign of civil
disobedience.
Cambodia's long-serving prime minister, Hun Sen, is close to
Thaksin, but his government has said it will not allow a Thai
resistance movement to base itself in the country.
(Edited by Ron Popeski and Jeremy Laurence)