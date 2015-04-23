(Edits)
By Aukkarapon Niyomyat
BANGKOK, April 23 Thailand's military government
on Thursday held reconciliation talks with the leaders of the
Puea Thai party it toppled from power nearly a year ago, along
with other politicians, academics and student activists.
The talks, held at the site of the May 2014 coup staged by
the army, come as Thailand debates a draft constitution that the
junta says will help heal the country's deep divisions, but
which parties from both sides of the political spectrum have
criticised as undemocratic.
Members of the conservative Democrat Party also attended the
meeting. Some of the participants called for the draft charter
to be put to a referendum.
Thailand needs to reach a constitution acceptable to all,
said Jatuporn Prompan, a leader of the opposition 'red shirt'
movement and a former lawmaker of Puea Thai.
"If the public does not agree, we have to amend the
constitution," Jatuporn, who attended the meeting, told Reuters.
"Even if it means wasting another year or two, it is better than
moving forward to where problems will be waiting."
Thailand's military rulers have said a general election will
be held in 2016 but warned a return to democracy could be pushed
back if the country held a referendum.
Critics say a provision in the charter for proportional
representation would lead to weak coalition governments.
They say the charter is an attempt to ensure limited powers
for any future government allied to ousted former Prime Minister
Thaksin Shinawatra.
The constitution also includes a curb on populist-style
policies, such as those favoured by Thaksin and his sister
Yingluck, who was the leader of Puea Thai. Yingluck's
administration was toppled in the 2014 coup, while Thaksin was
the victim of another coup in 2006.
Thailand has suffered nearly a decade of political turmoil
as Thaksin and his allies have vied for power with the
traditional Bangkok elite threatened by his meteoric rise.
Thaksin lives abroad to avoid a jail sentence handed down
for graft in 2008.
Since taking power, the junta has stifled dissent by
detaining politicians and activists for 'attitude adjustments',
targeting mostly supporters of the government it ousted.
The junta has been criticized for lifting martial law and
replacing it with a security provision in the interim
constitution, known as section 44, that gives sweeping powers to
the military.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who, as army chief, led
the May coup, told reporters he would not use the security
clause to force reconciliation.
"Reconciliation must come from each individual's heart."
