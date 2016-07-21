BANGKOK, July 21 Less than three weeks away from
a hotly awaited constitutional referendum, Thailand's military
government is scrambling to drum up support, broadcasting songs
and television programmes in a vigorous public relations
campaign.
The military, which took power from an elected government in
May 2014, says its draft constitution will ensure stability in a
country rocked by political turmoil and military takeovers for
more than a decade.
But critics, including major political parties, say the
draft will give the military broad powers over future elected
governments.
"Everyone has the same rights" and "Come together to the
referendum ... Thai folks have fun," run the lyrics to a
patriotic ballad the government released this month.
It is one of several songs about the Aug. 7 vote, including
one sanctioned by the Election Commission, aired on public radio
while members of a junta-appointed panel tour Thailand to
discuss the merits of the constitution they helped to draft.
Another public relations effort, a television programme
called "Know about the Referendum", is set to air soon, said
government spokesman Major General Sansern Kaewkamnerd.
"This is the last phase before the referendum, so we want to
inform people through television in the mornings and evenings,"
Sansern told Reuters, without specifying a date.
Opponents of the draft, from student and civil society
groups to political parties, called on Wednesday for open debate
on the constitution.
"We want the government to open a space for the public to
express their thoughts," said lecturer and analyst Gothom Arya,
speaking on behalf of one group, the Platform of Concerned
Citizens.
"Those for and against the draft should be able to air their
views," he told Reuters.
The government effort comes as it clamps down on critics of
the military, with measures such as a law that sets 10-year jail
terms for campaigning ahead of the referendum.
For more than a decade, Thailand has been divided between
rival camps, one led by former prime minister Thaksin
Shinawatra, who was toppled in a 2006 military coup before
fleeing abroad.
Ranged against him is the royalist and military
establishment, which accuses Thaksin of poisoning Thai politics
with nepotism and corruption.
There are around 50 million eligible voters in Thailand. The
Election Commission has said it expects an 80 percent turnout
for the referendum.
(Additional reporting Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)