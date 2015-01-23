Ousted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra prepares to deliver her statement at the National Legislative Assembly meeting in Bangkok January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK Thailand's Attorney General will indict former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra for negligence over a controversial rice subsidy scheme, the Attorney General's Office said on Friday.

Yingluck will face a criminal charge in Thailand's Supreme Court, Surasak Theerattrakul, director general at the Attorney General's department of investigation told reporters on Friday.

If found guilty, Yingluck would face a maximum of 10 years in jail.

The announcement comes just hours before the country's military-appointed legislature is scheduled to vote in a separate impeachment case against Yingluck for failing to exercise sufficient oversight over the scheme.

(Reporting by Pracha Hairaksapitak; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Jeremy Laurence; CATEGORY-WORLD)