Miss Universe Thailand renounced
her title on Monday over remarks she made on social media
including one that "red shirt" activists, supporters of ousted
prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, should all be executed.
Last month's military coup was the latest convulsion in a
decade-long conflict between the Bangkok-based royalist
establishment and the rural-based supporters of Yingluck and her
brother, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
Weluree Ditsayabut, 22, was crowned Miss Universe Thailand
last month but comments she made months earlier soon surfaced,
including one on her Facebook account, referring to the red
shirts, which said: "I am so angry at all these evil activists.
They should all be executed."
A tearful Weluree told reporters that she could not handle
the vitriol directed at her on Twitter and Facebook.
"I felt under pressure. I tried to improve myself but what I
could not stand was to see my mother stressed," Weluree said.
"I have decided to sacrifice my status as Miss Universe
Thailand."
The beauty queen also hit back at comments on her looks.
"Actually I'm fat, you animal!" read one post on her Twitter
account, which has since been deleted.
It was unclear whether first runner up Pimbongkod Chankaew
would replace Weluree as Thailand's representative at the global
competition, Miss Universe 2014.
