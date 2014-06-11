By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
| BANGKOK, June 11
BANGKOK, June 11 Thailand's military junta is
giving away movie tickets this weekend to promote "love and
harmony", a spokesman for the junta said on Wednesday, in its
latest effort to win over hearts and minds following last
month's coup.
Thailand's army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha seized power
on May 22 after six months of political unrest, including
sporadic violence that left at least 28 people dead and hundreds
injured.
The coup was the latest episode in a decade of conflict
between the Bangkok-based royalist establishment and the
rural-based supporters of ousted prime minister Yingluck
Shinawatra and her brother, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.
Since then, the army has moved to silence critics. Those
protesting military intervention have gathered in flash mobs in
shopping malls and staged silent readings of George Orwell's
"1984" novel, but numbers have dwindled in recent days.
The junta launched a "Return Thailand to Happiness" campaign
days after taking power, including free music concerts and food
festivals, in a bid to win over public support.
The free tickets are for the film, "The Legend of King
Naresuan Part V", which follows the story of King Naresuan the
Great who ruled Siam, as Thailand was formerly known, from 1590
until 1605. The movie has nationalist overtones and plays
heavily on the theme of self-sacrifice and patriotic love.
Its prequels were some of the highest-grossing films in Thai
box office history.
"We need Thais to understand sacrifices made by monarchs in
the past, the sacrifice of Thais and the unity of Thais in the
past," army spokesman Winthai Suvaree told reporters on
Wednesday, "So Thais today will have love and harmony after many
years of political divisions."
The latest crisis comes at a time of anxiety over the issue
of royal succession. King Bhumibol Adulyadej, 86, is seen as
semi-divine by many Thais.
His son, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, has yet to command the
same level of devotion as his father.
Thailand has some of the world's toughest lese-majeste laws,
with royal insults punishable by up to 15 years in prison for
each offence. The number of lese-majeste charges usually flares
up in times of political upheaval.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)