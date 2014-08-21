BANGKOK Aug 21 Thai junta leader General
Prayuth Chan-ocha was elected prime minister in parliament on
Thursday in a move that has been widely expected since he seized
power in May.
Prayuth has won at least half the votes, the required number
needed to secure his nomination, a live television broadcast of
the parliamentary session showed. The 60-year-old was the only
person nominated.
His appointment will need to be formally approved by
Thailand's king.
The military says it took power on May 22 to avoid further
bloodshed and restore stability after months of unrest pitting
supporters of ousted Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra against
her Bangkok-based royalist opponents.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)