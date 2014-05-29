By Martin Petty
| BANGKOK
BANGKOK May 29 A soldier smiles awkwardly as a
woman hands him a flower and kisses his cheek. Farmers hold
signs praising Thailand's military and a song plays out on radio
stations urging love, peace and unity.
This is a slice of the daily staple of propaganda from a
junta determined to win hearts and minds and reassure Thais
their country is in safe hands, on the road to recovery a week
after a coup it said it staged to prevent a descent into chaos.
The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), as the
junta is formally known, has been mixing soft power with
rigorous security and censorship, asserting its influence over
the airwaves while gagging independent media and warning the
press against negative coverage of the armed forces.
Terrestrial television has been dominated by light-hearted
images of a supportive public donating snacks to troops and
posing with them for "selfie" photos. Recruitment advertisements
for a mighty army have been ramped up, sandwiched between
commercials for car batteries and fertiliser.
Soap operas are filling a void left by now-banned debates on
current affairs and the NCPO has its striped logo displayed in
the corner of the screen.
The various channels air synchronised broadcasts that
explain the putsch, showing prominent supporters of the ousted
government smiling and seemingly well treated in detention.
"The military is using television to maintain and show its
control but I can't see it staying like this for too long. It's
too rigid and will have to change," said a professor at a
Bangkok university, who asked to remain nameless as the junta
had summoned some academics after they spoke to journalists.
"Media professionals aren't used to this and won't allow it
to continue indefinitely. I know they're not happy at all."
Coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha has promised broad and vague
social, economic and political reforms but no timeframe for a
return to democracy.
"WE LOVE THE ARMY"
The military council has quickly set to work to revive an
economy that wilted during nearly seven months of political
turmoil.
The first thing it did was to start making long-overdue
payments for rice sold to the state in a subsidy scheme that
went badly wrong, hoping perhaps to win over hundreds of
thousands of farmers, the support base of the ousted government.
Thai PBS channel aired a 30-minute talk show on Tuesday
about the former government's ruinous policy and how the junta
had made it a priority to secure funds to pay farmers. It
repeated the programme the following day.
That message of military benevolence has been reinforced
with looped footage on morning news of farmers emerging from
banks counting fistfuls of notes and others sporting "We love
the army" stickers, holding placards thanking the new government
for paying up.
The propaganda machine is in full swing to discredit
anti-coup demonstrators, with bulletins interrupting programming
to ask the public to resist what they say are inducements of 400
baht ($12) offered via Facebook to attend protests.
"You can't get home because of these bad people," a
policeman on a loudspeaker bellowed at hundreds of commuters
watching a rally on Tuesday at a Bangkok traffic hub where
protests against the coup have taken place daily.
The police announcements accused demonstrators of being
unpatriotic and chided foreign journalists covering the rallies
who "don't understand Thailand".
The Public Health Ministry has weighed in, too, warning
Thais of the perils of paying too much attention to news, which
could adversely affect their mental health.
"People at risk of such stress are advised to follow only the
news from state-run news," the ministry said, quoting its
permanent secretary, Narong Sahamethaphat.
"If one feels stressed, has difficulty sleeping, has a
headache or becomes easily irritated, he/she should consult the
stress clinic at public health establishments or call the Mental
Health Department's hotline."
(Additional reporting by Paul Mooney and Amy Sawitta Lefevre;
Editing by Alan Raybould)