BANGKOK May 30 Thailand's military said on
Friday it will set up "reconciliation centres" across the
country aimed at healing a decade of political division that has
often spilled into violence.
Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha took power in a coup on
May 22 saying he had to end the latest violent spasm of a
struggle between the royalist establishment and an upstart power
network headed by billionaire former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.
Some loyalists of the self-exiled Thaksin, who was ousted in
a 2006 coup, expect the army to bring in electoral and other
reforms over coming months aimed at ending Thaksin's political
influence once and for all.
But the army says it is being even-handed and politicians
and activists from both sides have been among the more than 250
people detained since the coup, though more seem to have been
allied to the ousted government of Thaksin's sister, Yingluck
Shinawatra.
The dispute between the Bangkok-based establishment, of
which the military is a part, and Thaksin's political machine,
which includes provincial power-brokers and is supported by the
rural poor, has polarised the country and divided families.
The junta has said it wants national cohesion and to "lead
Thailand back on the path of democracy", and says its
reconciliation centres will be a part of that effort.
"The model is Prayuth's and it is intended to build peace
because even within the same family politics can't be
discussed," said Colonel Banpot Poonpien, a spokesman for the
military's Internal Security Operation Command (ISOC).
"We must work on how to teach people to live together
harmoniously," Banpot told reporters.
The ISOC is a military national security agency that took on
leftists in the 1970s and now has sweeping powers and broad
security responsibilities.
Banpot said Prayuth had given the ISOC the responsibility of
setting up reconciliation centres in all of Thailand's regions.
While details of where and how they would operate had yet to
be finalised, Banpot said the objective was to "bring people
with differing views" together and that political activists
would be asked to attend.
"There will be no quota according to political affiliation
for those invited to attend," he said.
'HIGH-MINDED AND IDEALISTIC'
Such assurances are unlikely to change perceptions that the
military is being tougher with Thaksin's "red shirt" loyalists,
staunch opponents of the coup, than with pro-establishment
activists, many of whom welcomed the government's ouster.
After sweeping censorship and bans on gatherings, some Thais
are questioning whether the army is taking one autocratic step
too far.
"Now the generals want to force Thais to get along. It's
high-minded and idealistic of them but will it work?" one
analyst said.
The analyst, who declined to be identified, said there was
little hope that army reconciliation efforts could end the
resentment of Thaksin's loyalists at what they see as
undemocratic treatment.
"They have gone to ground but no way is the movement
finished ... They are just going through the motions of
conforming with army orders but in a few months things could be
very different."
The concept of a reconciliation effort is not new. The army
sent units into the countryside to mend relations after a bloody
military crackdown in May 2010 on pro-Thaksin protesters in
Bangkok in which more than 90 people were killed.
Soldiers spoke to village heads and handed out leaflets but
Thaksin's support remained solid.
It looks as if they will have their work cut out again if
Sudarat Promkaew, 55, is anyone to go by.
A red shirt activist in the northern town of Fang, Sudarat
said soldiers raided her home as the coup was unfolding in
Bangkok. She was released on Tuesday after signing a pledge not
to organise protests.
"Everything is on hold. We're assessing the situation," she
said.
When things do start happening, the army would know, she
said. "It will be like a volcanic eruption. The people will come
out ... The more quiet things are, the more dangerous the
situation."
