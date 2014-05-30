(Corrects Thaksin's age to 64, not 65)
* Coup blueprint shows junta how to rule "in neutral manner"
* Junta denies planning coup in advance
* May 15 attack on protesters at monument was a coup trigger
* Army rounding up "red shirt" leaders in the north
* Leaders made to sign pledge against "political agitation"
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Aubrey Belford
BANGKOK/CHIANG MAI, Thailand, May 30 On Dec. 27
last year, Thailand's powerful army chief stood before a crowded
news conference and stunned the beleaguered government of
Yingluck Shinawatra by saying he would not rule out military
intervention to resolve a deteriorating political crisis.
General Prayuth Chan-ocha said "the door was neither open nor
closed" when he was asked whether a coup would happen. "Anything
can happen."
It was a marked shift from the strong coup denials the armed
forces had routinely made up until then. Prayuth was not just
speaking off the cuff in front of reporters. A document drawn up
by the army's chief of staff and dated Dec. 27 - the same day
the general faced the media - runs through various scenarios of
how the crisis could unfold and how the military should respond.
One of the scenarios details what the army should do "if at
any time the situation is beyond the control of police". If
that happened, the document says, the army would impose a state
of emergency or impose martial law. The document also provides
guidance on how to take power "while acting in a neutral
manner", and how to help mediate between the warring camps.
As events unfolded over the next five months, the army found
itself dealing with most of the scenarios mentioned in the
document: failed attempts at mediation, rising political
violence culminating in martial law.
There have now been 12 successful coups over the past eight
decades of Thailand's modern monarchy. But the latest, on May 22
following a last ditch effort by the military to mediate, did
not follow the usual script, which runs: lock down Bangkok while
the rest of the country watches with bemusement from the
countryside, untouched by events.
This time, the army moved swiftly across the country
rounding up politicians, activists and academics, most of them
"red shirt" supporters of the ousted government, according to
multiple interviews with activists, the military and families of
the detainees.
The meticulous moves to put a military government in place -
and the lack of any timeline for a return to democracy soon -
have many wondering if the generals have plans and scenarios for
running the country for a long period of time.
The junta has denied planning the coup in advance. Lt. Gen.
Chatchalerm Chalermsukh, the deputy army chief of staff, told
foreign media on Thursday that "planning for a coup is treason
which is why we did not plan it".
"What we did was a risk, because if we don't carry out our
plan properly then we might go to jail or be put to death,
Chatchalerm said. "There was no planning in advance."
The junta has suspended the old constitution, muffled the
media and imposed martial law - including prosecuting civilians
in military courts.
The generals are promising unspecified reforms aimed at
ending the power struggle that has stymied the kingdom for
years. It is a contest between a royalist establishment,
including the military brass, elite bureaucrats and big
business, and a mainly rural-based "red shirt" movement loyal to
populist former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.
In the months ahead, the military will have to grapple with
how democracy will ultimately work in Thailand: through
elections that inevitably return a pro-Thaksin government or
through an establishment that aims to limit the power of
elected - and, in their view, corrupt - politicians.
That question has become ever more acute because King
Bhumibol, a revered figure who has reigned for nearly seven
decades, is 86 and only recently was released from three years
in a Bangkok hospital. Anxiety is growing about his succession.
BLOODIED MONUMENT
The Thai army began putting in motion plans to seize control
of the country after men armed with guns and grenades killed
three and injured more than 20 in an attack on anti-government
protesters at Bangkok's Democracy Monument. The May 15 attack at
the monument - erected after a 1932 coup that overturned an
absolute monarchy - conjured up the military's worst nightmare:
civil war in the Kingdom of Thailand, whose ailing king has all
but faded from public view. It signalled to Gen. Prayuth that
the situation was getting beyond the control of police.
"After that incident, the feeling among prominent members of
the military was that the mood of the country had changed and
every side was prepared to use violence," army deputy spokesman
Veerachon Sukhontapatipak said. "We soon announced martial law
(on May 20) to give everyone a chance to retreat. But after that
day, clear steps were put in place, and 'option B', which we all
wanted to avert, was a coup."
A "judicial coup" preceded the military one, in the view of
the ousted government. And it left the military in a dilemma. On
May 7, the Constitutional Court removed Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra - Thaksin's sister - and several cabinet ministers
from office for "abuse of power". Pro-government protesters
warned of "civil war" if an unelected leadership was put into
office.
But the court unexpectedly decided to leave a rump of the
pro-Thaksin government in power as a caretaker administration,
and that alarmed the military, according to a source involved in
back channel talks between the government and its opponents in
the street.
"They (the caretaker government) couldn't sign any national
security laws. They were powerless to deal with civil unrest,"
the source said. That's when the military started thinking about
an "option B", the source said.
The army document seen by Reuters said the military needed a
Cabinet directive to take control of the streets and disperse
protesters, which the caretaker government was unable to give.
The same court in February annulled an election that would
likely have returned Yingluck's government to power. In another
decision, it banned the use of force to disperse anti-government
protesters.
Yingluck herself sowed the seeds of the anti-government
movement last November, when the lower house of parliament
passed an amnesty bill that could have allowed Thaksin to return
from self-exile. Though the bill died, it spawned a protest
movement under former deputy premier Suthep Thaugsuban. He
demanded the government be dissolved and replaced by an
unelected "people's council".
A telecommunications billionaire, Thaksin, 64, revolutionized
Thai politics. He won two landslide election victories with his
brand of retail politics, populist programmes and crony
capitalism. The army ousted Thaksin in a 2006 coup, accusing him
of corruption, nepotism, abuse of power and insulting the
monarchy. He faces a two-year jail sentence after being
convicted in absentia on a conflict of interest charge. From his
outposts of exile - London, Dubai and Hong Kong - he has funded
and effectively controlled the "red shirt" movement.
RELUCTANT COUP-MAKER?
Allies of Gen. Prayuth insist he was a reluctant coup-maker,
given the army's experience the last time it tried governing.
The 2006 army putsch only entrenched political divisions and was
infamous for botched policies, including imposing capital
controls that caused a 15 percent one-day plunge in Thailand's
stock market.
Prayuth, then a major-general, was part of the junta that
seized control of the government in 2006. When he was appointed
army chief in 2010, he was seen as a hardline royalist, opposed
to the red shirt movement. In 2011, Jatuporn Promphan, a red
shirt leader and member of parliament, was imprisoned for making
comments deemed to be disrespectful of the monarchy. The case
was prompted by a complaint by Prayuth.
Plans for a full military takeover were already advanced
when Prayuth declared martial law on May 20 - two days ahead of
the coup - ostensibly to maintain order while the politicians
worked out a solution, a senior military officer said.
"From the moment martial law was announced, there was a
50-50 chance he would take power, but he first wanted to give
all sides a chance to back down," the military officer said.
The junta has provided no timeline for when fresh elections
would be held, but have indicated it won't be any time soon.
The coup contingency planning documents seen by Reuters
details how to give power back to the people "in the shortest
time possible".
Chatchalerm, the deputy army chief of staff, said conditions
had to be right and divisions healed before there could be a
return to civilian rule.
"How long it takes to heal divisions between two groups that
has been going on for 10 years?" Chatchalerm asked foreign
media.
After the Sept. 19, 2006 coup, it was 15 months before
elections were held, in December, 2007.
Prayuth's new team of advisers, a junta kitchen cabinet,
includes a former defence minister, General Prawit Wongsuwan,
and former army chief General Anupong Paochinda. The two are
towering figures in Thailand's military establishment and have
close ties to Prayuth. All three are staunch monarchists who
helped oust Thaksin in 2006.
A Reuters report in December revealed Prawit and Anupong had
secretly backed the anti-government protests that undermined
Yingluck's government.
The junta faces an uphill struggle to revive Thailand's
economy, which contracted 2.1 percent in the first quarter from
the previous three months, and some economists say a recession
may be unavoidable.
Prayuth's advisor overseeing the economy is Pridiyathorn
Devakula. He was finance minister in the military-installed
government following the 2006 coup that introduced strict - and,
after the stock market tanked, short lived - capital controls to
prop up the Thai baht.
DECAPITATING THE RED SHIRTS
In Bangkok, the junta publicly summoned at least 258
activists, intellectuals and journalists to report to army
bases. The purpose of the round-up was to "calm everyone down",
prevent further incitements to violence, and silence critical
comment that "might affect the military's work", according to
junta statements. Almost all of them have been released.
But in "red shirt" country in the north and northeast, where
the potential for anti-coup dissent is much greater, the
military is conducting a more draconian sweep and things have
been less transparent.
"At least in Bangkok, the military issues a
formal announcement. But in the provinces it's informal," said
an academic from the northern city of Chiang Mai who is in
hiding. "They just show up in a truck and take you away."
In Chiang Mai province, the Shinawatra family powerbase,
local Army commander Major General Sarayuth Rungsri declined to
answer questions about how many people were detained.
Interviews with activists, academics, detainees' families
and the military reveal at least 20 red shirt organisers were
taken into custody in Chiang Mai and neighbouring Chiang Rai
province. Most were released on Tuesday.
Those who were detained say they were made to sign documents
- euphemistically entitled "Memoranda of Understanding" -
pledging to swear off political agitation, incitement or
unauthorised travel. They were warned that breaking the
contracts could mean prosecution and up to two years jail.
"They questioned us on whether we're radical, whether we're
stockpiling weapons," a Chiang Mai red shirt leader who was
detained for six days, and who declined to be identified, told
Reuters.
The red shirt leader said he was held with 11 other
activists on an army base in comfortable double bedrooms.
Detainees were briefly questioned at the start and end of their
time at the base, as well as given briefings by army officers to
"correct their perceptions", the leader said.
Asked if the army's efforts succeeded in changing his mind,
the red shirt leader said: "Let's just say I know the answer,
but I can't say it out loud. It's like I have something stuck in
my throat. I'm bound by the conditions of my release."
At least half a dozen academics and activists, most
unaffiliated with the red shirts, are on the run. None of the
names of those detained were found on lists released by the army
in Bangkok.
In Chiang Mai, the military's tightening grip has thwarted
the kind of uprising that Thaksin's loyalists warned of in the
lead-up to the military takeover.
Sarayuth said he would be clamping down further.
"Whenever we have a report that one or two people are
preparing to do something, we will go and control the
situation," he said.
Daily protests peaked in Chiang Mai on Saturday, when at
least 200 people jeered at and sporadically scuffled with
police, but have fizzled since. Attempts by anti-coup activists
to organise flash mob-style protests via social media and mobile
messaging have been foiled by military intelligence gathering,
with soldiers taking over rally sites in advance.
At least 16 people have been arrested in Chiang Mai and
Chiang Rai at anti-coup protests. Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai are
just two of 36 provinces in the north and northeast. It is not
clear how many people have been detained across the entire
region.
In the northeastern province of Khon Kaen, another red
shirt stronghold, local activists say seven of their leaders
have been detained. Their names were absent from army lists
disclosed in Bangkok.
DEFUSING THE ROYALISTS
Some in Bangkok believe the coup was a way out for protest
leader Suthep, whose support had been dwindling in recent weeks
and whose ultimatums for the government to step down were going
nowhere.
For months, leaders of his People's Democratic Reform
Committee (PDRC), backed by Thailand's conservative royalist
establishment, had called on the army to intervene.
Samdin Lertbutr, an anti-government protest leader, said
protesters knew the army would step in if the government did not
stand aside, but told Reuters there were no closed-door meetings
between the army and the PDRC leadership.
"We weren't surprised the army staged a coup. It was not the
result we wanted," Samdin told Reuters. "We wanted a people's
revolution, and up until Thursday (May 22), we believed that's
what we were going to get. There were no meetings between us and
the army to discuss the possibility of a coup."
A second PDRC leader, Somsak Kosaisuk, agreed that the
protest group did not know a coup was imminent when they
attended talks at the Army Club that Thursday aimed at trying to
reach a compromise with the caretaker government.
Army chief Prayuth "asked the government side one more time
whether it would resign before he took power," Somsak said.
"They said they would not."
That's when Prayuth calmly announced he was taking power.
"Everyone must sit still," Prayuth said, according to two
sources who attended the meeting.
Immediately after that, hundreds of troops surrounded the
Army Club and whisked away everybody from the building. By
bringing all sides together for the talks, Prayuth's forces were
able to detain many of Thailand's most powerful political
figures at the same time. The coup had gone off without a hitch.
(Additional reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Alex Richardson and Bill Tarrant)