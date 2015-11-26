BANGKOK Nov 26 Thailand's prime minister said
on Thursday that $2.26 billion raised from a 4G mobile license
auction would be used to fund infrastructure projects and to
help low-income people, including farmers.
Thailand's leading mobile operators Advance Info Service Pcl
and True Corp won the auction for fourth
generation mobile frequency licenses on Nov. 12, which was held
by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.
ID:L3N1371QO]
"There are many projects we are considering doing with the
money raised including investment in railways and helping those
with low incomes including farmers," Prime Minister Prayuth
Chan-ocha, told reporters.
"This money will come to the government, to the central
budget, to be made useful. This government has many projects
including basic aid for the poor and for farmers."
The economy has been in the doldrums since a 2014 military
coup and Prayuth's military government has sought to accelerate
spending on railways and roads to boost border trade.
It has also sought to appease disgruntled and politically
powerful farmers who are struggling with record-low commodity
prices and weak exports by rolling out $1.3 billion in rural
subsidies.
Farmers have been feeling the pain from the country's worst
drought in decades, which has struck the heart of the farming
sector, the backbone of the rural economy.
Rahul Bajoria, regional economist at Barclays Capital, said
the government needs to step up support for agricultural sector
to boost consumption.
"The rural economy has been dented by the weather, while
Bangkok continues to perform well given the large number of
tourists," Rahul told Reuters, adding that the severe drought
has hurt rural incomes, which is driving week consumption.
"The government's plans to boost the economy, some
additional support for rural areas would help in lifting
growth."
Tourism, which accounts for 10 percent of GDP, has been
among the few lone bright spots, and the government has said it
expects a record 30.3 million visitors to Thailand this year.
Thailand's telecom regulator will hold another auction on
Dec. 15.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)