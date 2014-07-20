BANGKOK, July 21 Thailand's new military rulers
have singled out the country's troubled flagship airline as the
first state enterprise to undergo reform, an exercise that will
test their unproven business acumen and ability to separate
politics from business.
Thai Airways International Pcl has racked up four
quarters of losses due to declining ticket sales, high operating
costs and ruthless competition. Boardroom fights have also led
to slow decision-making and a lack of coherent strategy, sources
in the company say.
The junta led by General Prayuth Chan-ocha has told the
chief of the Royal Thai Air Force to fix the airline. Air Chief
Marshall Prajin Juntong, who also oversees economic matters for
the military government, said on Friday a detailed restructuring
plan aimed at returning the carrier to profit will be considered
by the board at a meeting on July 24.
The success or failure of Prajin, who has little practical
experience in running a business, will have wider implications
for the government. The junta needs to assure foreign investors
of its ability to manage the economy and that it is not out to
merely weed out allies of previous prime ministers.
"You are right in noting that Prajin is a military man with
little experience in running a company," Monthon Satchukorn, a
spokesman for the Thai Air Force and a Prajin aide, told Reuters
in an interview.
"Prajin is a man whom he (the junta leader) can trust,"
Monthon said.
Prajin, who declined to be interviewed for this report, will
be chairing the upcoming meeting with a smaller board this week.
Five members have resigned since the junta came to power,
reducing the board to 10 members.
Among the five who left was Ampon Kittiampon, who had been
accused by the Thai Airways union of interfering with management
and influencing executives whom he had close ties with. Ampon,
who resigned as chairman in March but had remained on the board,
has denied any wrongdoing.
Ampon was also the cabinet secretary under former Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Her government was overthrown by
the junta in May following months of sometimes violent street
protests aimed at ousting Yingluck.
The other four board members include Adul Sangsingkeow, the
national police chief under Yingluck's government.
Four of the five who left have links with former Prime
Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the elder brother of Yingluck, a
source at the airline said, declining to be named because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
Thaksin was removed in an earlier coup in 2006. A
military-backed government later re-wrote the constitution to
try to limit the political influence of the Shinawatra family.
The junta's reshuffles within the civil service and its
restructuring of the national police force - seen as a bastion
of support for Thaksin - are part of efforts to dismantle his
support base and ensure parties linked to him do not return to
power, analysts say.
'MALICIOUS CANCER'
Prajin said the restructuring of Thai Airways will proceed
in two phases, with the first focusing on boosting the
efficiency of services and their quality. Cost-cutting will kick
in during the second phase.
"We need to get rid of the excess fat for restructuring,"
Prajin said after a board meeting on Friday.
The carrier shoulders too many expenses, such as paying
taxes for employees who started working for the airline before
2004, Piyasvasti Amranand, a former president of the airline,
told Reuters.
"Thai Air has a malicious cancer inside the body,"
Piyasvasti said. "It has to be cured from the inside."
Piyasvasti, sacked by Yingluck's government in June 2012,
took the helm at the airline in October 2009. The former energy
minister was credited for turning around the loss-making
carrier, which swung back to a profit in 2009-2012.
So far, the army-led government has not announced a concrete
reform strategy, Piyasvasti said, adding that the recent removal
of free air ticket privileges for board members has had little
impact on bringing down costs.
Free tickets for board members account for just 3-4 percent
of the company's costs, while 25,000 employee-related expenses
make up of 15-20 percent of the total, he said.
PERSISTENT LOSSES
A deteriorating bottom line has prompted investors to dump
the airline's shares. Thai Airways' market value has dropped by
a third in the past year to below $1 billion.
Passenger traffic plunged 25 percent on year in May when the
military seized power. Thai Airways, which has extensive routes
to Europe and the rest of Asia, is due to report its earnings
for the April-June quarter next month.
For 2014, the 54-year old airline is expected to post a net
loss of 8 billion baht compared with a 12 billion baht loss last
year, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.
Prajin aims to return the airline to profit in the second
quarter of 2015.
Union leader Dumrong Waikhni told Reuters the high level of
debt the carrier has taken on is a concern, and its heavy
dependence on agents to sell tickets is eroding the bottom line.
About 90 percent of the airline's tickets are sold via
agents, which take a cut from the sales, Dumrong said.
The sprawling network of agents also means it takes months
for fares to be adjusted to reflect changing market conditions,
making Thai Airways less competitive than regional rivals like
Singapore Airlines, Dumrong said.
There were attempts to alter the system, he said, but
regulations guarding state enterprises have made it difficult to
change.
The setting up of the Thai Smile unit has also raised
worries about route cannibalisation, Dumrong said. The budget
carrier flies the same domestic routes as its parent.
"We can't survive if we continue to operate like this,"
Dumrong said.
Analysts say the airline also needs to revamp its marketing
strategy and cut the size of its fleet to reflect passenger
traffic.
Before the military coup, the position of vice president for
marketing used to change every six months due to politics, said
a source with direct knowledge of the airline's operations.
That has led to inconsistency in policy and marketing in
what is a highly competitive sector, said the source, who
declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the
media.
"Thai Air can't go bankrupt. It is symbolic. If any
government lets the national carrier go bankrupt, it will
undermine the government's stability," the source said.
($1 = 32.1400 Thai Baht)
(Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Pisit
Changplayngam; Editing by Ryan Woo)