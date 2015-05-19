(Adds quotes, details)
By James Pearson and Sohee Kim
SEOUL May 19 Thailand's fugitive former prime
minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, said on Tuesday he had no plans to
mobilise his "Red Shirt" supporters but called the first year of
the junta government which came to power in a coup "not so
impressive".
Thaksin, who lives abroad to avoid a jail sentence handed
down for graft in 2008, has rarely spoken about Thai politics
since the military toppled the remnants of the government of his
sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, a year ago.
Yingluck was removed from office days before the army staged
the 2014 coup after months of protests in Bangkok. She has since
been banned from politics for five years, and faces a possible
jail term over her role in a money losing rice subsidy scheme.
Thaksin, who was in the South Korean capital to speak at a
conference, told Reuters there was no plan for his son, Oak, to
take over leadership of the Puea Thai Party.
He called on the Thai people not to resort to violence.
"No, we want to see the government be a success, but it's
difficult, as you can imagine," Thaksin said on the sidelines of
the conference, when asked if there were any plans to mobilise
his "Red Shirt" supporters.
"It's not so impressive yet," he said of the first year of
the military government. "They have to work harder. They have to
understand the world, and the mentality of the people who have
been in democracy for many years.
"I think democracy will prevail sooner or later, but we have
to be patient, and we have to be peaceful," he said. "Don't
resort to any kind of violence."
Thai junta leader and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said
last week that he was not worried about Thaksin's public
appearance or whatever comments he might make.
The military ousted Thaksin in 2006, exacerbating a sharp
divide between his supporters in the poorer north and northeast
and the traditional royalist-military establishment in the
capital and the south.
More than a decade of political strife has seen at times
violent street protests from both Thaksin supporters and their
opponents.
With bases in Dubai and London, Thaksin travels frequently
in Asia.
(Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait and Jeremy Laurence)