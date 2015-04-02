(adds details and context)
GENEVA, April 2 The United Nations human rights
chief said on Thursday that the Thai military government had
replaced martial law "with something even more draconian" and
called for a return to civilian rule.
Thailand's ruling junta said on Wednesday it had lifted the
martial law imposed just before a coup 10 months ago. But it
invoked a security clause in the interim constitution that will
mean the military will retain broad powers.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad
al-Hussein said the decision "leaves the door wide open to
serious violations of fundamental human rights" and "annihilates
freedom of expression".
The revision bestows "unlimited powers" on Prime Minister
Prayuth Chan-ocha "without any judicial oversight at all", Zeid
said in a statement, noting that the junta had pledged a return
to civilian rule after the coup last May.
The special security measure announced by the junta, known
as Article 44, allows security forces to continue to make
arrests without a court warrant and to detain people without
charge.
"It explicitly gives these military peace and order
maintenance officers the authority to prohibit 'the reporting of
news' or sale or distribution of books, publications, or any
other medium that 'may create public fear or are intended to
distort news and information to cause misunderstandings which
could affect national security or public order', Zeid said.
Freedom of assembly also remains severely curtailed, with
heavy punishment for protesters who gather in groups of more
than five, he added.
"In effect, this means the sweeping away of all checks and
balances on the power of the Government, rendering the lifting
of martial law meaningless."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson and
Kevin Liffey)