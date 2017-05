Ousted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra delivers her statement at the National Legislative Assembly meeting in Bangkok January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK Thailand's military-appointed legislature found ousted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra guilty of negligence on Friday, according to a Reuters tally of votes cast at a televised impeachment hearing.

A verdict carries with it a five-year ban from politics for Yingluck, who was removed from office for abuse of power days before a military coup toppled the remnants of her government in May.

The decision required three-fifths of the vote, or 132 of the 220 members of Thailand's National Legislative Assembly.

