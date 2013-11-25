BANGKOK Nov 25 Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said on Monday the occupation of government buildings by anti-government protesters threatened the stability of the country.

"Actions by protesters who took over the Finance Ministry, Foreign Ministry ... Public Relations Department so that civil servants cannot do their work, threatens the stability of the government," Yingluck said in a televised address.

She said the Internal Security Act would be imposed in Samut Prakarn province, in which Bangkok's main airport is located but the government would not use force on protesters occupying government buildings. She urged government employees to continue working despite the protests.

