BANGKOK Nov 25 Thai Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra said on Monday the occupation of government buildings
by anti-government protesters threatened the stability of the
country.
"Actions by protesters who took over the Finance Ministry,
Foreign Ministry ... Public Relations Department so that civil
servants cannot do their work, threatens the stability of the
government," Yingluck said in a televised address.
She said the Internal Security Act would be imposed in Samut
Prakarn province, in which Bangkok's main airport is located but
the government would not use force on protesters occupying
government buildings. She urged government employees to continue
working despite the protests.
