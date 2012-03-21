By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
| NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand, March 21
NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand, March 21 Pimpan
Pleurngnoi puts the finishing touches to a brightly coloured
statue of a curly-haired fairy, painting the fairy's eyes a
sparkling blue. Nearby, her elderly mother carefully brushes
thick brown paint on a small dog made of clay.
"They're very popular with hairdressing shops," Pimpan said.
"Hairdressers like to have a fairy standing in front of their
shop, welcoming customers."
Their village of Nong Sanoe, part of Nakhon Ratchasima and
some 260 km (155 miles) northeast of the Thai capital of
Bangkok, is centre to a thriving pottery industry that maintains
the traditions of centuries -- and the beneficiary of a
programme established by ousted prime minister Thaksin
Shinawatra.
The One Tambon One Product (OTOP) scheme, which began in
2001, promotes local handicrafts at grassroots level and
co-operates with villagers to help promote and sell their goods
at national and international levels.
It has proved a boon for Nong Sanoe, a village in the
rice-growing province of Nakhon Ratchasima.
Five years ago there were only a handful of shops in Nong
Sanoe village. Today, over two hundred families in the village
make their living from clay, many of them people who worked as
farm labourers or factory workers before starting their own
businesses.
Pimpan was studying to be a teacher when a friend
recommended she move to Nong Sanoe. Her extended family of seven
now lives and works in a small house.
"Mostly, we wholesale to businesses here in Thailand. Other
times Thai clients have something very specific in mind so we
make statues according to what they want," Pimpan said.
All along the dirt road families sell statues of dragons,
beaming children, parrots and elephants.
Other shops display striking statues of deities such as
Ganesh, Kali, Buddha and the Chinese patron of compassion,
Guanyin, which are sprayed a brilliant gold, the smell of spray
lacquer hanging heavy in the air.
"Do I dream of doing something else? Sometimes. This is hard
work, each piece takes time from start to finish," Pimpan said.
"Commissioned pieces fetch a good price but the small garden
statues don't."
Still, the industry has brought significant economic gains.
Wimolrat Rumposomchok, who rents a space next to Pimpan's
family, said she makes a good living.
"If it's a busy month, I can earn up to 70,000 baht
($2,300) a month. I can't complain. My rent is 20,000 baht a
year," said the 28-year-old, who used to work at a factory
making beeswax figures for 150 baht a day.
The province, which despite being Thailand's largest and
steeped in centuries of history, is hoping to use the villages
as a draw for the foreign tourists who pack other parts of the
nation to bring in still more income.
"When visitors from abroad come to Thailand they like to go
to the beaches... Or they go to the mountains in Chiang Mai.
Bringing tourism to the province is a top priority for us," said
Chakrin Cherdchai, the chairman of Nakorn Ratchasima's Chamber
of Commerce.
Some villages are already reaping the benefits. Dan Kwian, a
village just a few minutes drive from Nong Sanoe, receives
busloads of Chinese visitors during peak holiday seasons.
Here, the sculptures are finished in a large communal firing
oven tended by young men bearing sacred tattoos on their backs
and arms.
The work is exhausting and the men regularly fill their
plastic cups with cold water until the last sculpture is carried
out and set to cool, signalling the end of a long work day.
Somport Buadkatoo, a potter for 40 years, said that despite
the centuries-old traditions, villagers have had to adapt to
make a living no matter what.
"We used to make water urns and other items to use at home.
Nowadays, people prefer decorative items," he said. "So we make
garden statues."
($1 = 30.7850 Thai baht)
(Editing by Elaine Lies and Paul Casciato)