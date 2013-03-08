By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
| BANGKOK, March 8
BANGKOK, March 8 When Mallika told her parents
she was pregnant at 17, they pulled her out of school and
ordered her to marry the baby's father. But the marriage didn't
happen and the one-time aspiring singer now cares for her baby
girl alone.
"I love her, but at the time I hid in shame," said Mallika,
now 23 and a vendor of cheap, made-in-China clothing at a
weekend market in Thailand's capital, Bangkok.
"The boy's family wanted to pay me to shut up and stay away
from them. We were both children ourselves," she added, sitting
in her dilapidated apartment overlooking a highway on the
outskirts of Bangkok.
Mallika's situation is, sadly, far from unusual. Thailand's
teenage pregnancy rate is the highest in Southeast Asia after
neighbouring Laos, according to the Bureau of Reproductive
Health at the Thai Public Health Ministry.
In fact, even though the overall birthrate is dropping, teen
births are on the rise. Out of every 1,000 live births, 54 are
from teen mothers aged 15-19 - higher than in the United States
and ten times higher than Singapore's teen pregnancy rate.
What's more, it's rising fast. The number of live births by
Thai teenage mothers aged 15-18 increased 43 percent between
2000 and 2011, a Thai annual public health report shows.
Though there are many factors responsible, health experts
put weight on cultural mores that make frank discussion of the
issue difficult, whether in an official context or a personal
one. This is complicated by gender issues.
"Women are told to protect their virginity but Thai men who
have multiple sexual encounters are seen as cool," said Visa
Benjamano, a commissioner at the Thai National Human Rights
Council (NHRC).
"If men sleep around, their image is not at stake whereas a
woman's image is. Women are generally more afraid to discuss
their sexual health needs in public."
LACK OF DISCUSSION
Although sexual education is part of the national school
curriculum, teaching is clearly insufficient. The Education
Ministry limits instruction on the subject to eight hours a year
despite changing attitudes towards sex among the young.
"Teachers are prudish and out of touch with Thai kids today
and they approach the topic like a biology class rather than
talking about the emotional issues involved," said Visa.
The consequences of unplanned pregnancy are often left out
of classroom teaching too, despite a lack of legal options.
A 2011 report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)
and Thailand's National and Economic and Social Development
Board (NESDB) shows the number of women hospitalised in
connection with abortions increased by over 16 percent between
1994 and 2009, hitting 60,000 in 2009.
Yet abortion is illegal in Thailand except in cases of rape
or incest, to save a woman's life or preserve her physical or
mental health, and if the woman is under 15 years of age.
Under Thai law the penalty for performing illegal abortions
is up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 10,000 baht
($340). Despite this, illegal clinics and back street abortions
abound.
In 2010, Thai police found 2,000 foetuses on the grounds of
a Bangkok Buddhist temple.They were believed to have been sent
there from illegal abortion clinics.
The discovery left the Thai public grappling with the
reality of a highly charged religious and social issue. Abortion
is recognised as a "sin" in the Theravada Buddhism practiced by
up to 95 percent of the population.
Unlike the predominantly Catholic Philippines, Thailand
offers easy access to contraception and birth control pills,
with condoms and most other contraceptives readily available and
sold over the counter.
But when it comes to teenage girls getting them, social
stigma gets in the way.
Kanya Musiket was 15 when she started a physical
relationship with a boy in her neighbourhood. But when she
ventured to a local shop to buy condoms, shopkeepers would look
at her "disapprovingly," making her feel ashamed.
OVERSEAS HELP?
In a bid to find solutions, a Thai delegation visited
Britain in November 2012, looking to emulate programmes there.
The number of babies born to teen mothers in England dropped
by 27 percent between 2000 and 2010 and overall conception by
teens fell by 25 percent between 1999 and 2010. Some areas, like
Hackney in East London, showed reductions of over 40 percent.
This was due largely to a 1999 government plan aiming to
halve England's under 18 conception rate by 2010. The plan used
local grants and guidelines, government funds to improve access
to contraceptives and media campaigns to raise awareness.
By contrast, Thailand issued a population strategy plan in
2012 that focuses on reducing teen births but does not include
either target reduction goals or concrete ways to do so.
There are university-led sexual health awareness programs,
and the UNFPA is trying to raise awareness through both civil
and private networks. Yet the most fundamental measure is the
hardest to achieve: changing attitudes.
"This is about trusting the moral standards of those young
people whom we have invested years of education and nurturing -
our children," said Caspar Peek, UNFPA Representative for
Thailand and Country Director for Malaysia.
"We need everyone ... to see this as a challenge to
development and not just something bad that happens to teenagers
because they do 'bad' things."
($1 = 29.8000 Thai baht)
