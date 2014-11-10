Army-owned Channel 5 and MCOT's Channel 9 risk losing advertising revenues, having been left behind by many new digital TV channels the past seven months. Channels 3 and 7 top ratings and revenue in TV ratings by Nielsen Thailand.

