BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications Q1 profit rises
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
Advanced Info Service Pcl has set aside a marketing budget of about 5 billion baht ($155 million) for this year, up from about 3 billion baht last year, with most of the sum to be spent on customer-retention campaigns said executive vice president for marketing, Pratthana Leelapanang. (link.reuters.com/xez58v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.2675 Thai Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
WASHINGTON, April 29 The White House press corps gathered on Saturday for its annual black-tie dinner, a toned-down affair this year after Donald Trump snubbed the event, becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to bow out in 36 years.