BRIEF-Department 13 International requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement concerning a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Advanced Info Service Plc said it has set aside at least 60 billion baht for the first stage of fourth-generation (4G) wireless and fixed-line broadband project developments next year in its quest to capitalise on emerging digital lifestyle trends.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement concerning a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.