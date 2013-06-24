BRIEF-Oman Telecommunications says AGM approves FY cash dividend of 70 baizas/share
* AGM approves cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYg0Gp) Further company coverage:
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Analysts say see further falls in SET - Bangkok Post
----
BOT says on track to handle capital flow - The Nation
----
Academics say rice price cut "not a solution" - The Nation (link.reuters.com/ceb29t)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom)
* AGM approves cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYg0Gp) Further company coverage:
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
April 1 Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and his employer have made payouts totaling about $13 million to five women to settle claims of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, the New York Times reported on Saturday.