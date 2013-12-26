UPDATE 3-Croatia passes law to protect economy from Agrokor-like crisis
* Law needed if Agrokor's deal with creditors, suppliers fails
The Thai automobile market is expected to finish the year at 1.3 million units sold, slightly down from last year's record 1.4 million.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Law needed if Agrokor's deal with creditors, suppliers fails
* Parties, civil society plan Friday marches (Adds Zuma land plan, Gordhan, Fitch, analyst)
NEW YORK, April 6 Comcast Corp on Thursday unveiled a wireless service with an unlimited data plan, making it the first major U.S. cable provider to enter the highly competitive wireless market.