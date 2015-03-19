BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BYD, a Chinese car and battery manufacturer in which American billionaire Warren Buffett has a 9.9 percent stake, on Wednesday announced the launch of its K9 electric bus and e6 electric sedan in Thailand, the Nation reported. (bit.ly/1I0BTWG)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)