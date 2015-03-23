Car loans are expected to struggle in the first half of the year
as consumer confidence remains shaky, but lenders are holding
out hope that state spending will help boost domestic
consumption in the second half, the Bangkok Post reported,
citing Tisco Bank Senior Executive Vice-President Sakchai
Peechapat.
Car-loan demand has been weak from the beginning of the
year, Sakchai said, in line with low sales volumes for new
vehicles and swelling household debt. (bit.ly/1COmVEC)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)