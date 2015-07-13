Officials from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will arrive in Bangkok Monday to review Thailand's air safety progress and compliance with international standards, The Nation reported, citing Transport Minister ACM Prajin Juntong.

The FAA's air safety experts under an International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme are scheduled to meet with officials from the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) and major airlines, including Thai Airways International Pcl.

