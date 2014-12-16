Bangchak Petroleum Pcl, a majority state-owned oil refiner and retailer, has earmarked 10 billion Thai baht ($303.5 million) to develop its refineries and expand into non-oil business next year, the Bangkok Post reported, citing the company's President Vichien Usanachote.

The company is looking at non-oil business as a means to rely less on oil revenue, as the retail margin was "really slim", the report said.

