Bangchak Petroleum Pcl, a majority state-owned oil
refiner and retailer, has earmarked 10 billion Thai baht ($303.5
million) to develop its refineries and expand into non-oil
business next year, the Bangkok Post reported, citing the
company's President Vichien Usanachote.
The company is looking at non-oil business as a means to
rely less on oil revenue, as the retail margin was "really
slim", the report said.
(bit.ly/1uKW6XH)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(1 US dollar = 32.9500 Thai baht)
(Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)