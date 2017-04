Bangkok Bank Executive Chairman Kosit Panpiemras has warned the government not to implement a domestic stimulus to spur economic growth this year in order to keep a lid on household debt. The warning came as the policy rate-setting committee on Wednesday kept its rate unchanged.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)