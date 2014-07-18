UPDATE 2-KKR-backed consortium makes $4.7 bln cash offer for Australia's Tatts
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
Bangkok Bank Pcl was the only big bank that delivered weak earnings for the first six months, falling 6.6 percent over the same period last year to 17.99 billion baht ($558.70 million).
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.2000 Thai Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
* Qtrly net property income S$ 69.9 million versus S$52 million