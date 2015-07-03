BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Bangkok Ranch Pcl, the largest producer of duck meat in Thailand and the Netherlands, expects to raise 2 billion baht ($59.24 million) from its initial public offering as it relists on the Thai bourse, the Bangkok Post reported citing founder and CEO Joseph Suchaovanich. (bit.ly/1GSmYfp)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy ($1 = 33.7600 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage: