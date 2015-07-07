State-owned Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives plans to offer 60 billion baht ($1.77 billion) of low-interest loans to farmers growing crops, the Bangkok post reported, quoting Finance Minister Sommai Phasee.

The loan will also be extended to farmers for purchasing raw materials, it reported. (bit.ly/1S4tdBW)

