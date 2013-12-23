Bankruptcy cases, both personal and commercial, have shown signs of rising due to the economic slowdown this year.

As of October, the Legal Execution Department had 264,232 cases with assets for sale valued at up to 3.47 trillion baht ($106.36 billion). In the last fiscal year ended September, the department succeeded in settling 25,717 cases by mediating between debtors and creditors and selling assets for 33.14 billion baht out of an estimated value of 33.23 billion baht.

