BRIEF-Castellum's interim report January-March 2017 to be published on 25 April
* Castellum's interim report January-March 2017 to be published on 25 April - invitation to teleconference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
PTT focuses on financial liquidity - The Nation
----
Thailand plans duty cut to attract tourists - The Nation
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)
* Castellum's interim report January-March 2017 to be published on 25 April - invitation to teleconference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S&P, Fitch downgrades came after cabinet changes (Adds quotes, details)