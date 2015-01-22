Thailand's 11 SET-listed banks reported solid growth of consolidated net profit in 2014 thanks to higher interest and non-interest income, the Bangkok Post reported.

Their total consolidated net profit for 2014 was 207 billion baht ($6.36 billion), a 3.56 percent rise year-on-year, the report said.

