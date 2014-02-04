UPDATE 1-PPG raises bid for Dutch Akzo Nobel to $28.8 bln
* PPG's bid is 50 pct premium to Akzo's shares before first offer
Banks are bracing for a rise in non-performing loans (NPLs) as small and medium-sized enterprises and retailers take sales hits from the prolonged political row plaguing the country.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)
* PPG's bid is 50 pct premium to Akzo's shares before first offer
* Issues 8,749,237 ordinary shares in exchange for all Delta Lloyd preference shares A and the subordinated loan held by Fonds NutsOhra